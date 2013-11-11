FRANKFURT Nov 11 BMW said it delivered a record 165,851 BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles in October, a 5.2 percent rise from the year-earlier period lifted by a 5.4 percent increase in deliveries of BMW brand vehicles.

Year-to-date sales reached 1,602,018 vehicles also an all-time high, BMW said.

Ian Robertson, BMW's board member responsible for sales said, "We are confident that sales will continue to develop positively until the end of the year." (Reporting by Edward Taylor)