MUNICH Oct 28 BMW does not intend to lift its stake in SGL Group, the materials supplier for the carbon-fibre reinforced passenger cabin of BMW's i3 compact electric car.

"This is not our goal at BMW. We are happy," BMW Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer said at a conference in Munich, when asked whether he would foresee increasing BMW's 18.4 percent stake in German carbon specialist SGL. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Ludwig Burger)