UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUNICH Oct 28 BMW does not intend to lift its stake in SGL Group, the materials supplier for the carbon-fibre reinforced passenger cabin of BMW's i3 compact electric car.
"This is not our goal at BMW. We are happy," BMW Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer said at a conference in Munich, when asked whether he would foresee increasing BMW's 18.4 percent stake in German carbon specialist SGL. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Ludwig Burger)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources