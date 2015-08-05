FRANKFURT Aug 5 Johanna Maria Quandt, head of the family that controls German carmaker BMW, has died, a spokesman for the family said on Wednesday.

The 89-year-old who was married to Herbert Quandt, died on Monday, in Bad Homburg, Germany, the spokesman said.

The Quandt family owns a 46.6 percent stake in BMW. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Susan Fenton)