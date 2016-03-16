MUNICH, March 16 German carmaker BMW unveiled a new strategy on Wednesday to focus on achieving further advances in electric vehicles, automated driving and to develop new services in the field of premium individual mobility.

It said it aimed to post a group pretax margin of at least 10 percent from 2017 to 2020 by pushing digital connectivity, autonomous driving as well as by developing its non-automotive businesses including motorcycles.

"We will lead the BMW Group into a new era, one in which we will transform and shape both individual mobility and the entire sector in a permanent way," Chief Executive Harald Krueger told journalists at BMW's annual results news conference.

BMW said it would focus on developing the businesses of high-definition digital maps, sensor technology, cloud technology and artificial intelligence. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)