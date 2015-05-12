LONDON May 12 UK fund firm Hermes Investment Management said on Tuesday it supported the election of BMW's chief executive, Norbert Reithofer, to the supervisory board.

The proposal to elect Reithofer to the board at BMW's annual general meeting on Wednesday has drawn criticism from some quarters for the lack of a cooling off period between his taking up the new role.

However, Hermes EOS, which represents a range of institutional investors, said it backed the move as Reithofer had led a highly successful period for the company and had in-depth knowledge of the firm.

"In addition to his excellent management track record, he understands the key challenges facing the company. Significantly, we believe that he has the personality and mind-set that would make him an effective supervisory board chair," Hermes said in a statement.

Hermes also reiterated its belief that such a cooling-off period hurts German companies as it means highly valuable knowledge and experience can be "lost" for at least a couple of years.

"We have consistently argued that an assessment whether an immediate election to the supervisory board is in the interest of the company should be made on a case-by-case basis," Hermes said.

"The assessment should take into account the company's situation, the composition of the supervisory board and, of course, the CEO's track record as an executive and his or her personality." (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)