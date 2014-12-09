* BMW production chief to succeed Reithofer as CEO
* 49-year-old Krueger led BMW push into emerging markets
* Other top BMW executive Diess bolts to Volkswagen
By Edward Taylor and Andreas Cremer
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 9 German carmaker BMW and
larger rival Volkswagen announced surprise changes to top
management on Tuesday, with the veteran CEO of the Munich-based
luxury group stepping down a year early and handing the reins to
the firm's younger production chief.
BMW said Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer, who
has run the company since 2006, would step aside in May. Harald
Krueger, a 49-year-old who has led BMW's push into emerging
markets like China, will take his place, becoming one of the
youngest executives ever to run a global carmaker.
In a related move, Volkswagen announced that it
had recruited BMW's research and development chief Herbert Diess
to run its flagship VW passenger car brand.
One source told Reuters that Diess bolted to VW after
failing to get assurances that he would succeed Reithofer, whose
contract had been due to expire in 2016. When Diess left, BMW
decided to accelerate its own succession plan.
Diess takes over responsibility for the VW brand from Chief
Executive Martin Winterkorn, who has been doing that job in
addition to running the broader VW group.
The move turns Diess, a 56-year-old engineer, into a strong
candidate to replace Winterkorn as CEO of Europe's largest
carmaker when his contract expires in late 2016.
Investors have been seeking clarity on the succession plans
at both carmakers. Winterkorn, who has run VW since 2007, is 67
years old.
Reithofer is 58, close to the regular 60-year-old retirement
age for top executives at BMW.
He will become chairman of BMW's supervisory board, a
non-executive role that will nonetheless allow him to continue
to exert influence over the group he joined over a quarter of a
century ago. Reuters reported on Monday that BMW was on the
verge of making changes to top management.
Krueger is seen as a conservative choice to run BMW. He was
responsible for human resources and ran the Mini and Rolls-Royce
brands, as well as BMW's motorcycle division and after-sales
services before taking charge of production in 2013.
The changes come at a time when the Bavarian carmaker is
being torn between the need to satisfy regulatory demands for
lower vehicle emissions and fulfill client demand for ever
larger sports utility vehicles.
GOOD OVERVIEW
As production chief, a post previously held by Reithofer and
outgoing supervisory board Chairman Joachim Milberg, Krueger has
overseen BMW's strategy of cutting a dependence on Europe by
expanding manufacturing into overseas markets.
This year alone, BMW announced plans to increase production
capacity at its U.S. plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina by 50
percent, as well as unveiling plans to build a new factory in
Mexico.
"Despite his young age, he's been with BMW for over two
decades, has a good overview of the company and appears the
right choice to take on future challenges of fuel-efficiency and
digitalisation," Frank Schwope, an analyst at NordLB, said of
Krueger.
At Wolfsburg-based Volkswagen, Diess will provide some
relief to Winterkorn who has been the target of some criticism
for heading the broader VW group, whose 12 makes include premium
brands Audi and Porsche, as well as running its main passenger
car division.
Profit margins are languishing at the core VW brand and the
firm has problems in the United States. In July, Winterkorn
announced a goal to cut costs by 5 billion euros ($6.2 billion)
annually from 2017.
"Diess is very well respected and well known for his direct
and straight management style which will help to trim the VW
brand's performance to move closer to its 6 percent margin
target," said Arndt Ellinghorst of research firm Evercore ISI.
The BMW executive is the second top-level executive VW has
lured from a German rival within a year. In February, it hired
Andreas Renschler, previously head of production at
Mercedes-Benz and CEO of Daimler Trucks, to head its own truck
operations.
The recruitments are part of VW's broader efforts to
strengthen management ranks as it overhauls production and work
processes to narrow a profit gap with rivals.
($1 = 0.8080 euros)
