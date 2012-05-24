* Swiss franc rise makes BMWs 20-25 pct cheaper in Germany
* Swiss consumers flocking across border to shop
* BMW to appeal against Swiss Competition Commission fine
(Adds details, BMW comment)
ZURICH, May 24 BMW, the world's
biggest premium carmaker, was fined for preventing Swiss
residents from buying its cars abroad in euros after the strong
Swiss franc made prices in Switzerland up to a quarter higher.
The safe-haven franc has soared since the global financial
crisis erupted, prompting many Swiss consumers to cross the
border to shop in Germany, France or Italy, importing goods back
to Switzerland and hurting the retail sector in the country.
The Swiss Competition Commission fined BMW 156 million Swiss
francs ($163 million) on Thursday as a result of an
investigation it launched in 2010 following complaints from
consumers who had tried and failed to buy cars abroad from BMW
and its Mini brand.
The regulator said a clause in BMW's contracts with dealers
in the European Economic Area (EEA) banned sales to customers
outside the zone in an attempt to block direct imports to
Switzerland and protect its car dealers in the country.
"Customers in Switzerland could not profit from the
significant exchange rate advantages," it said in a statement.
"The sealing off of the Swiss market led to lower competitive
pressure on the sales prices for new cars from BMW and Mini."
BMW said it plans to appeal against the fine within the
legal deadline of one month.
"We categorically reject the accusations, the argumentation
and the amount of the fine," said a spokeswoman for the German
company, adding that BMW adhered to all laws governing both
Switzerland and the EEA.
Taking the average exchange rate over the year from October
2010 when it launched the investigation, the Swiss regulator
said BMW cars were 20-25 percent cheaper in Germany.
It said while direct imports of most car brands had soared
since 2008, they had been relatively flat for BMWs and Minis.
($1=0.9545 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Christiaan Hetzner in
Frankfurt; Editing by Erica Billingham)