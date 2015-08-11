FRANKFURT Aug 11 BMW shareholder Stefan Quandt has asked regulator BaFin to be exempted from making a mandatory takeover offer for the German carmaker after he inherited a 16.7 percent BMW voting stake from his recently deceased mother Johanna Quandt, a spokesman for the family said.

German company law stipulates that Stefan Quandt's voting stake in BMW has temporarily risen to 34.19 percent after he and his sister Susanne Klatten inherited the stake controlled by Johanna Quandt.

German takeover law stipulates that any shareholder who controls more than a 30 percent in a listed company needs to make a compulsory takeover offer.

Currently, the 16.7 percent voting stake is double counted between Stefan Quandt and his sister Susanne, even though the stake will be divided at a later stage and their respective voting rights will fall, the spokesman said.

Stefan Quandt previously held a 17.4 percent stake in BMW. Once a more formal division has taken place, Stefan Quandt's stake will fall below the 30 percent threshold, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)