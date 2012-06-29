Transocean's stock could surge with $60 oil -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Transocean Ltd could rise more than 35 percent in the next year or two if oil prices top $60 a barrel, Barron's said in an article on Sunday.
MUNICH, June 29 German premium carmaker BMW and Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. agreed to forge a long-term strategic alliance on Friday, signing a new deal to expand its existing collaboration to include four new fields.
The deal would signify a second major transatlantic pact of a German premium carmaker after Mercedes parent Daimler collaborated with Renault-Nissan .
It could also serve to help ward off close rival Audi, which can enjoy bigger scale effects thanks to its parent Volkswagen
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)
* Huawei launches new premium phone in quest to displace Samsung
* "Aura" allows users to decide whether to share data insights