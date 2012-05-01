* Audi of America says April sales up 15 percent

FRANKFURT May 1 German premium car makers enjoyed a significant rise in U.S. car sales last month with Volkswagen's Audi brand reporting a 15 percent rise while rival BMW said its BMW-branded vehicle sales were up 12 percent compared with the same month last year.

Audi sold 11,521 vehicles in the United States in April, another record sales month driven by a 137 percent rise in demand for its A6 car and a jump of 91 percent for the A7, Audi of America said.

BMW's U.S. sales including it non-BMW branded vehicles rose 6.1 percent in April to 26,793 as demand for the new 6-series and X5 sports utility vehicles helped offset a slump in sales of Mini cars.

Sales of BMW branded vehicles rose 12 percent, with demand for the 6-series up 93 percent and sales of the X5 rising 51 percent.

BMW's biggest seller by volume was the 3-series, with demand up 21 percent to 9,003 cars.

In contrast, April sales of Mini-branded vehicles fell 11 percent.

So far this year BMW brand sales in the United States are up 15.7 percent at 82,611 vehicles, compared with 71,417 sold in the first four months of 2011, BMW said, while BMW Group sales are up 13.7 percent at 102,522 vehicles.

"The momentum of the first quarter proved strong enough to give us a good result in April and I expect solid growth to continue through the rest of spring and into summer," said Ludwig Willisch, president and CEO of BMW North America.

"There's no shortage of desire in the market. Now it's all about having the right models and being able to meet growing demand." (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Greg Mahlich)