FRANKFURT May 1 In the United States, BMW Group
sales rose 6.1 percent in April to 26,793 vehicles, as demand
for the new 6-series and X5 sports utility vehicle helped offset
a slump in sales of Mini vehicles.
Sales of BMW branded vehicles increased 12.0 percent, with
demand for the 6-series up 93 percent and sales of the X5 up 51
percent in the U.S.
The biggest seller by volume was the 3-series, with demand
up 21 percent to 9,003 cars.
Year-to-date, the BMW brand sales are up 15.7 percent to
82,611 vehicles, compared to 71,417 sold in the first four
months of 2011, BMW said.
By contrast, April sales of Mini branded vehicles fell 11
percent year-on-year.
Year-to-date, BMW Group is up 13.7 percent on sales of
102,522 in the first four months of 2012 compared to 90,204 in
the same period in 2011.
"The momentum of the first quarter proved strong enough to
give us a good result in April and I expect solid growth to
continue through the rest of Spring and into Summer," said
Ludwig Willisch, President and CEO, BMW of North America.
"There's no shortage of desire in the market, now it's all about
having the right models and being able to meet growing demand."
