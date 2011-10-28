* BMW says most factories to shut for only one week
* Daimler powertrain plants to close for only a week
* Carmakers catching up with pent-up demand
* Audi sticking with normal two-week break
* BMW says capacity utilisation significantly above 110 pct
(Recasts, adds details on Mercedes-Benz, Audi)
FRANKFURT, Oct 28 The factories of carmakers BMW
and Mercedes-Benz (DAIGn.DE) will keep customary
shutdowns around the Christmas holidays to a minimum this year
to catch up with pent-up demand for vehicles.
Demand in China and North America has pushed vehicle sales
of premium cars to record levels, but recent comments by
automakers have painted an increasingly gloomy picture of the
industry's prospects over the coming months.
The potential downturn does not appear to have caught up
with Germany's premium carmakers, which are still busy filling
orders logged over the summer.
A BMW spokesman said most of the luxury carmaker's plants
will close down for only one week at Christmas, including its
factories in Munich and nearby Regensburg, which make the next
generation 3-Series, due to hit the market in February.
Its U.S. plant in Spartanburg will also stop production for
only one week to catch up with orders for its X-Series sport
utility vehicles.
"We have a great utilisation rate right now. It is at
significantly more than 110 percent," BMW production head
Frank-Peter Arndt said.
Even if there was a downturn in demand, Arndt said, the
company could quickly cut production by cutting down on
temporary staff and asking workers to use up their accrued
overtime.
"We can absorb volume fluctuations of 20 to 30 percent in
our network without ending up in the red," he said.
Daimler is planning short shutdowns especially at
its power train factories. Its biggest car plant, in
Sindelfingen, Germany, will take a two-week break to modify
production lines for the new S-Class due to come to market in
early 2013.
Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) premium car unit Audi, however,
will stick with its usual two-week shutdown.
Daimler and Volkswagen both reported stronger-than-expected
operating profit this week but gave downbeat forecasts for
demand in western Europe.
BMW is due to report third-quarter financial results on
Thursday, Nov. 3.
(Reporting by Irene Preisinger and Hendrik Sackmann; Writing by
Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)