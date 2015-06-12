UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, June 12 BMW passenger car sales of its core brand rose 4 percent in May to 159,129 vehicles, helped by strong demand in the Americas and an ongoing recovery in the European car market, the group said on Friday.
Sales of BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles rose 5.9 percent to 188,287 vehicles, making it the best May ever for the carmaker, BMW said.
Deliveries of the Mini brand rose 18.3 percent in the month. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources