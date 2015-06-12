FRANKFURT, June 12 BMW passenger car sales of its core brand rose 4 percent in May to 159,129 vehicles, helped by strong demand in the Americas and an ongoing recovery in the European car market, the group said on Friday.

Sales of BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles rose 5.9 percent to 188,287 vehicles, making it the best May ever for the carmaker, BMW said.

Deliveries of the Mini brand rose 18.3 percent in the month. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)