* BMW brand sales fall 5.5 pct in China in May

* BMW band sales rise 4 pct worldwide in May

* Recovery continues in Europe (Recasts, adds details)

By Georgina Prodhan and Irene Preisinger

FRANKFURT/MUNICH, June 12 Passenger car sales for the core BMW brand in China fell 5.5 percent in May, their first decline in over a decade in the world's biggest car market.

Combined with sales of the Mini brand, which rose 17.8 percent, BMW's China sales fell 4.2 percent, compared with a 0.6 percent increase in April.

The last time the company had a decline in its BMW brand and combined BMW and Mini sales in China was in January 2005, a spokeswoman said. She added that May this year had two fewer selling days in China than May 2014.

BMW is under pressure in China from a cooling economy, a government move to rein in luxury car prices, a trial programme allowing unauthorised dealers to sell imported cars and tensions with Chinese dealership groups.

Worldwide, BMW's core brand sales rose 4 percent in May to 159,129 vehicles, helped by strong demand in the Americas and an ongoing recovery in the European car market.

Sales of BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles rose 5.9 percent to 188,287 vehicles, making it the best May ever for the carmaker, BMW said on Friday. Deliveries of the Mini brand rose 18.3 percent in the month.

In the United States, 4.3 percent more BMW and Mini cars were delivered to customers, while in Europe deliveries rose 8.4 percent. (Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Jane Merriman and Keith Weir)