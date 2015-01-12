FRANKFURT Jan 12 German luxury auto maker BMW Group delivered a cautious outlook for sales this year, reiterating it expected deliveries to increase, but stopping short of saying it expected the jump to be "solid", as it has forecast for 2014.

In a statement delivered from the Detroit Motor Show, BMW's board member responsible for sales, Ian Robertson, said: "We are confident that 2015 will see the momentum we've generated in the last years continue and that we will increase sales in all major sales regions, despite ongoing volatility in some markets."

Last year, BMW used more aggressive language, saying it aimed to achieve a "significant" rise in sales volume in 2014 before backtracking in November to say it now expected the increase to be "solid".

Robertson said on Monday: "In Europe overall, sales should continue to recover, especially in those southern European markets which are starting from a fairly low level."

"The market in the USA had a strong year in 2014 and we believe it will continue to grow. Asia is also set to deliver further sales increases."

"Significant" means a sales rise in the high single-to low double-digit range, while "solid" is below that. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)