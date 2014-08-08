UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Aug 8 German carmaker BMW said its July deliveries rose 7.6 percent to 163,959 vehicles, helped by growth at its core brand.
In the seven months through July, sales rose to a record 1.18 million vehicles, up 7 percent from the year-earlier period, the Munich-based company said on Friday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources