Icahn raises stakes in Herbalife, Hertz, cuts Freeport-McMoran in 4Q
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
MUMBAI, July 26 BMW India Financial Services has raised 8 billion Indian rupees ($142.44 million) through a bond sale, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.
The firm issued two-year bonds at 9.95 percent, three-year bonds at 10.05 percent and five-year bonds at 10.25 percent, the source said.
BMW India is a unit of premium carmaker BMW. The issue is rated 'AAA' by rating agency Crisil.
HSBC is the arranger for the bond sale, the source said. ($1 = 56.1650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc was an aggressive buyer of stocks in last year's fourth quarter, nearly quadrupling its stake in Apple Inc and increasing its stake sevenfold in the four biggest U.S. airlines.
