MUMBAI, July 26 BMW India Financial Services has raised 8 billion Indian rupees ($142.44 million) through a bond sale, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

The firm issued two-year bonds at 9.95 percent, three-year bonds at 10.05 percent and five-year bonds at 10.25 percent, the source said.

BMW India is a unit of premium carmaker BMW. The issue is rated 'AAA' by rating agency Crisil.

HSBC is the arranger for the bond sale, the source said. ($1 = 56.1650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)