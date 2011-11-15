MOVES-Apple exec for business sales departs
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
* Chairman Wells retiring at year-end
* Rogers becomes chairman under previously announced plan
Nov 15 SunTrust Banks Inc (STI.N) Chief Executive Bill Rogers will become chairman of the board at the start of 2012, the Atlanta-based regional lender said on Tuesday.
Rogers, 53, will replace current Chairman James Wells, who previously announced plans to retire at year's end.
Rogers replaced Wells, 65, as CEO in June and, at the time, Wells announced plans to retire from the company.
As chairman, Rogers will oversee all of SunTrust's strategy, business operations and financial performance, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Joe Rauch in Charlotte, North Carolina; editing by Andre Grenon)
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
* Franklin Resources Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Mosaic Co as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lmVN9z) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it expects to benefit from several major policy changes proposed by President Donald Trump and believes it can adjust to any potential disruptions to trade with key partners such as Mexico.