* Chairman Wells retiring at year-end

* Rogers becomes chairman under previously announced plan

Nov 15 SunTrust Banks Inc (STI.N) Chief Executive Bill Rogers will become chairman of the board at the start of 2012, the Atlanta-based regional lender said on Tuesday.

Rogers, 53, will replace current Chairman James Wells, who previously announced plans to retire at year's end.

Rogers replaced Wells, 65, as CEO in June and, at the time, Wells announced plans to retire from the company.

As chairman, Rogers will oversee all of SunTrust's strategy, business operations and financial performance, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Joe Rauch in Charlotte, North Carolina; editing by Andre Grenon)