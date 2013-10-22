By Anthony Boadle
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Oct 22 Brazil's state-run BNDES, the
largest development lender in the Americas, is crowding out
private-sector banks from corporate credit markets, and the
government should phase out financial support for the bank, the
Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development said on
Tuesday.
In a survey of Brazil's economy, the OECD also recommended
the government instruct BNDES to finance badly needed
infrastructure projects, small and medium enterprises and
innovation.
Rio de Janeiro-based BNDES is the main source of long-term
domestic financing of large Brazilian companies that have used
some of the money to expand abroad. The bank's outstanding loans
are equal to 6 percent of Brazil's gross domestic product, the
OECD noted.
Although credit is expanding in Brazil, the financing of
capital spending at longer maturities remains scarce outside the
BNDES, whose loans outstanding are twice as large as that of the
World Bank. The government should also start requiring private
co-financing of BNDES loans to spur the development of domestic
capital markets, the survey found.
"Further development of long-term credit markets is hampered
by a lack of private participation, owing to a uneven playing
field caused by strong financial support to the national
development bank which dominates long-term lending," the OECD
said.
The OECD recommendations follow criticism of President Dilma
Rousseff's government for using BNDES to speed up growth in the
sluggish Brazilian economy.
The bank has been criticized for lending taxpayer money at
below-market rates to fund the overseas expansion of local
companies, such as JBS SA, the world's largest
meatpacker.
TREASURY FUNDS
The Paris-based OECD is a forum of 34 nations committed to
democracy and the market economy. and its only Latin American
members are Mexico and Chile. The OECD issues a survey every 18
months on its members and six key emerging countries Brazil,
China, India, Indonesia, Russia and South Africa.
Brazil's National Treasury has funneled more than 300
billion reais ($138 billion) of taxpayer money into BNDES, a
situation that some analysts have said stoked an increase in
government debt. Finance Minister Guido Mantega said annual
capital injections into BNDES will be phased out within a few
years.
Still, BNDES lending reached a record 156 billion reais last
year, an 11 percent increase over 2011. BNDES loans account for
more than a quarter of outstanding lending in Brazil and about
70 percent of corporate credit lines with maturities over three
years.
BNDES lends at less than the central bank's benchmark Selic
overnight interest rate, making it hard for private lenders to
compete in a country where borrowing is costly. BNDES provides
credit at less than half the market short-term rate, the OECD
said.
"Given the dominant role of BNDES ... and its access to
funding at preferential rates, the playing field will need to be
leveled before private lenders will be able to compete," the
study said.