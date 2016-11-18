RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 18 Brazil's state development bank BNDES posted net income of 6.414 billion reais ($1.89 billion) in the third quarter, more than double the year before, according to a statement.

Earnings growth stemmed mainly from tax credits on loan-loss provisions amounting to 4.514 billion reais, the bank said.

For the nine months to September, net profit totaled 4.240 billion reais, down from 6.639 billion reais, after the bank posted a net loss at the start of 2016, according to the statement.

($1 = 3.3906 reais) (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn)