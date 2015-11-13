SAO PAULO Nov 13 Profit at Brazil's state
development bank BNDES rose 62 percent in the third quarter
after a series of increases in benchmark borrowing costs this
year propped up interest income and helped offset swelling
investment portfolio losses.
Rio de Janeiro-based BNDES, the largest source of long-term
corporate lending in Brazil, earned 3.214 billion reais ($822
million) in net income in the third quarter, compared with 1.928
billion reais a year earlier, according to a statement on
Friday.
Details on quarterly revenue from lending transactions and
investment income proceeds were not made available in the
statement. Still, the bank said that trading-related income
helped bolster results, despite a widespread slump in local
equity markets.
This year, the government raised the TJLP benchmark interest
rate, which BNDES uses as a peg for borrowing costs, as part of
an effort to bolster public finances and cut the amount of
subsidized credit flowing into Latin America's largest economy.
The TJLP, currently at 7 percent, is less than half the
overnight lending Selic rate, at which all market-based loans
are pegged.
In the first nine months, profit fell about 10 percent to
6.639 billion reais as investment income slumped by 5.4 billion
reais in the period.
Return on equity at BNDES was 15.5 percent in the first nine
months, the statement said.
($1 = 3.8006 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)