SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Brazil's state
development bank BNDES, the nation's biggest source of long-term
corporate funding, posted a net loss of 2.174 billion reais
($689 million) in the first six months of the year, reversing
profit of 3.515 billion reais a year earlier.
In a statement, the Rio de Janeiro-based lender said the
build-up of loan- and investment-loss provisions on the bank's
loan book and investment holding unit was responsible for the
shortfall in the January-to-June period. BNDES set aside about
9.588 billion reais worth of combined loan-loss and
investment-loss provisions in the period, almost six times
bigger than in the year-earlier period.
The bank did not disclose quarterly numbers.
($1 = 3.1562 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Rodrigo Viga Gaier;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)