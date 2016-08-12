(Changes dateline to SAO PAULO, recasts to add second-quarter
numbers, background throughout)
SAO PAULO Aug 12 State development bank BNDES,
Brazil's main source of long-term credit for companies, posted a
net loss in the second quarter, reflecting the burden of soaring
loan-loss provisions as corporate defaults and bankruptcies hit
all-time highs.
In a Friday statement, Rio de Janeiro-based BNDES
said that it had lost a net 2.174 billion reais ($689 million)
in the first six months, reversing profit of 3.515 billion reais
a year earlier. The number implies a second-quarter shortfall of
3.772 billion reais, according to Thomson Reuters calculations.
A year earlier, BNDES had booked second-quarter profit of
1.930 billion reais. The bank did not unveil quarterly numbers.
The build-up of loan-loss provisions as well as writedowns
on the bank's investment portfolio were responsible for the
first-half shortfall, the first in the bank's history. BNDES set
aside about 9.588 billion reais worth of combined loan-loss and
investment-loss provisions between January and June, almost six
times bigger than in the year-earlier period.
Based on that number, the expense BNDES incurred to build up
provisions was 8.717 billion reais in the second quarter,
compared with about 90 million reais a year earlier.
($1 = 3.1562 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by
Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)