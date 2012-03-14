BRIEF-Facebook says businesses in US will be able to post job openings
* Facebook - businesses in us will be able to post job openings, their future employees will be able to find those posts on their page or in new jobs bookmark
March 14 Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG) on Wednesday sold $2.5 billion of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Citigroup, and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BANK NEDERLANDSE GEMEENTEN AMT $2.5 BLN COUPON 1.375 PCT MATURITY 03/23/2015 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.643 FIRST PAY 09/23/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 03/23/2012 S&P TRIPLE-A SPREAD 93.75 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A (Editing by James Dalgleish)
Feb 15 Sun Life Financial Inc , Canada's third-largest insurer by assets, reported a 13.3 percent fall in quarterly underlying profit, hurt by weakness in the United States.
* Realogy and Guaranteed Rate enter into mortgage origination joint venture agreement