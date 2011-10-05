JAKARTA Oct 5 Bank Negara Indonesia :

* State-owned lender BNI CEO Gatot Suwondo said it is looking to buy an Indonesian micro lender with assets of up to 2 trillion rupiah this year or early next year

* The acquisition aims to enlarge its interest margin (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Andjarsari Paramadhita; Editing by Erica Billingham)