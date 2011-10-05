Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
JAKARTA Oct 5 Bank Negara Indonesia :
* State-owned lender BNI CEO Gatot Suwondo said it is looking to buy an Indonesian micro lender with assets of up to 2 trillion rupiah this year or early next year
* The acquisition aims to enlarge its interest margin (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Andjarsari Paramadhita; Editing by Erica Billingham)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.