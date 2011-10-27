JAKARTA Oct 27 PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk , Indonesia's fourth biggest lender by assets, said on Thursday its nine-month 2011 net profit rose 38 percent, backed by strong loan growth.

BNI earned 4.06 trillion rupiah in the first nine months of 2011, it said in a statement. That compared with a net profit of 2.95 trillion rupiah in the year-ago period.

Net interest income was up 5 percent to 9.41 trillion rupiah. BNI is expected to post a full-year 2011 net profit of 5.41 trillion rupiah, according to the consensus of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The bank, which has a market capitalisation of $8.4 billion, has said that it plans to buy a micro lender with assets worth around 2 trillion this year or next year.

BNI's shares rose 1.24 percent to 4,075 rupiah by 0821 GMT after the company released its results. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)