JAKARTA Oct 27 PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk
, Indonesia's fourth biggest lender by assets, said on
Thursday its nine-month 2011 net profit rose 38 percent, backed
by strong loan growth.
BNI earned 4.06 trillion rupiah in the first nine months of
2011, it said in a statement. That compared with a net profit of
2.95 trillion rupiah in the year-ago period.
Net interest income was up 5 percent to 9.41 trillion
rupiah. BNI is expected to post a full-year 2011 net profit of
5.41 trillion rupiah, according to the consensus of analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The bank, which has a market capitalisation of $8.4 billion,
has said that it plans to buy a micro lender with assets worth
around 2 trillion this year or next year.
BNI's shares rose 1.24 percent to 4,075 rupiah by 0821 GMT
after the company released its results.
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)