JAKARTA Feb 28 PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk, Indonesia's fourth biggest lender by assets, said on Tuesday its fourth quarter 2011 net profit rose 52 percent on strong consumer loan growth.
BNI earned 1.75 trillion rupiah ($191.78 million) in the fourth quarter of 2011, based on Reuters calculation from the bank's full year and nine-month financial statements. That compared with a net profit of 1.15 trillion rupiah in the year-ago period.
BNI's 2011 full-year net profit rose 42 percent to 5.81 trillion rupiah, beating expectations. BNI was expected to post a full-year 2011 net profit of 5.46 trillion rupiah, according to a consensus of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net interest income in 2011 rose 13 percent to 13.20 trillion rupiah.
The bank, which has a market capitalisation of $7.3 billion, has said that it plans to buy a micro lender with assets worth around 2 trillion this year.
BNI's shares were trading 0.7 percent lower at 3,550 rupiah by 0324 GMT after the company released its results. ($1 = 9125 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
