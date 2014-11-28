Nov 28 Bank Fuer Tirol Und Vorarlberg AG

* Peter Gaugg and Matthias Moncher will step down from management board after expiry of their current mandates on Dec. 31, 2015

* Says decided to extend the mandate of Gerhard Burtscher until Dec. 31, 2019 and to appoint him with effect from Jan. 01, 2016 as Chief Executive Officer