BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces winning bidders for ninth non-performing loan sale
* Fannie mae - announced winning bidders for its ninth non-performing loan sale
Nov 28 Bank Fuer Tirol Und Vorarlberg AG
* Peter Gaugg and Matthias Moncher will step down from management board after expiry of their current mandates on Dec. 31, 2015
* Says decided to extend the mandate of Gerhard Burtscher until Dec. 31, 2019 and to appoint him with effect from Jan. 01, 2016 as Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fannie mae - announced winning bidders for its ninth non-performing loan sale
* Sees EBITDA of 2.2 million euros ($2.3 million)in FY 2017, 4.7 million euros in FY 2018, 5.2 million euros in FY 2019 and 5.2 million euros in FY 2020
* Says its real estate portfolio valued at 143.8 billion roubles ($2.43 billion) as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: