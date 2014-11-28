Nov 28 Bank fuer Tirol und Vorarlberg AG :

* 9-month net interest income 136.3 million euros, 2.3 pct up

* 9-month net result 59.3 million euros versus 51.8 million euros year ago

* 9-month net commissions income 31.9 million euros, 5.4 pct down

* Tier I capital ratio as per 30.09 of 13.55 pct versus 13.33 percent year ago

* Still sees FY pre-tax profit on the level of previous year