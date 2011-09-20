(Follows alerts)

Sept 20 Oil and gas explorer BNK Petroleum Inc said its unit Trofagas Hidrocarburos S.L. received a license to explore and develop 234,000 acres in the Cantabrian basin of Spain.

The property, located in Castile and Leon, mainly has shale gas targets, BNK said in a statement.

Earlier, other players found oil and gas at most wells drilled in the area.

Under the deal, BNK will have to conduct geological work in the first year, drilling two wells each in the second, third and fourth years and three wells in the fifth year.

The company -- which has properties in the United States, Poland, Spain and Germany -- now operates at 3.8 million net acres in Europe, spread over five basins. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)