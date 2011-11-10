BRIEF-AMC Entertainment Holdings announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of Class A common stock
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of Class A common stock
Nov 10 BNK Petroleum Inc's quarterly loss narrowed, helped by higher oil production and prices.
The Canadian oil and gas explorer reported a third-quarter net loss at C$274,000, or breakeven per share, compared with a loss of C$1.5 million, or 1 Canadian cent a share, last year.
Oil and gas revenues net of royalties more than doubled to C$6.1 million.
Average daily production increased 70 percent to 1,868 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter.
Shares of the company closed at C$2.20 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Will modularize new facilities to minimize construction in vicinity of operating refinery units and provide significant overall cost savings
SANTIAGO, Feb 7 Chilean police raided three local offices of Brazil's OAS SA and confiscated accounting material as part of an investigation into potential illegal political campaign contributions in the Andean nation, local media reported late on Tuesday.