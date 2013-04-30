RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds trim record bullish position in oil: Kemp
LONDON, March 6 Hedge funds have trimmed their bullish position in crude oil by the largest amount since OPEC announced its decision to cut output in November.
PARIS, April 30 BNP Paribas will make a 200 million euro ($262 million) gain from the sale of a structured credit portfolio held by Belgium's "bad bank", Royal Park Investments (RPI), French newspaper Le Figaro reported on Tuesday.
The Belgian finance ministry said on Saturday that RPI had disposed of its asset portfolio through a block sale to Credit Suisse and Lone Star Funds, a specialist in buying distressed debt assets, for 6.7 billion euros.
BNP Paribas had 200 million euros of equity capital in RPI as of last month.
Le Figaro said BNP would register the one-time gain in its second-quarter accounts.
The bank, which is due to publish first-quarter results on Friday, declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
LONDON, March 6 Hedge funds have trimmed their bullish position in crude oil by the largest amount since OPEC announced its decision to cut output in November.
SEOUL, March 7 Offshore investors boosted their holdings of South Korean bonds by the biggest amount since 2009 in February, official data showed on Tuesday, lured by a firmer won.
* Company currently intends to use net proceeds of notes for refinancing certain existing indebtedness