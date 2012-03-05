PARIS, March 5 BNP Paribas,
France's biggest listed bank, is to take part in the
private-sector initiative to help ease Greece's debt load by 100
billion euros ($132.05 billion), a spokeswoman at BNP said on
Monday.
"BNP Paribas will bring its Greek government bond holdings
to the PSI exchange," she said, without giving any further
details.
The bond swap is part of a series of operations that Greece
is carrying out under a new 130 billion-euro financing agreement
with the euro zone and IMF that aims to cut its debt-to-GDP
ratio from 160 percent to 120 percent by 2020.
BNP held 1.0 billion euros ($1.32 billion) of Greek
sovereign debt at end-December, down from 3.5 billion in June.
The bank had provisioned its Greek bondholdings to 75 percent at
end-2011 and said it was confident it would not need to do more.
