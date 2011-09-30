PARIS, Sept 30 French bank BNP Paribas
is opposed to splitting its investment bank from its retail
banking activities as suggested by the country's Socialist
Party, an executive said in a radio interview.
"It's absolutely not a solution and it's not in our clients'
interest," Francois Villeroy de Galhau, head of the bank's
French network, told Radio Classique, when asked about a
potential split in the activities.
He said the "universal banking model" for example enabled
the bank to best serve its small and medium-sized business
clients with interest rate or foreign exchange risk protection
products only available through the investment bank.
"And anyway, this wouldn't be a solution: I'll remind you
that the two bank failures we had in 2008 were Northern Rock in
Great Britain, which was just a retail bank, and Lehman Brothers
in the United States, which was only an investment bank and so
if there had been such a separation that wouldn't have changed
anything about the 2008 financial crisis," he said.
France's Socialist Party, which is favourite to win
presidential elections next spring, has proposed separating
investment and retail banks.
Earlier this month the UK's government-appointed Independent
Commission on Banking recommended that the country's banks
should fence off their retail operations from their investment
banking units as part of a wider reform aimed at preventing the
state from having to ever again bail out the banks.
.
Meanwhile in the United States regulators are thrashing out
the details of the Volcker rule, a ban on banks trading for
their own profit in securities, derivatives and certain other
financial instruments.
