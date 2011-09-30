PARIS, Sept 30 French bank BNP Paribas is opposed to splitting its investment bank from its retail banking activities as suggested by the country's Socialist Party, an executive said in a radio interview.

"It's absolutely not a solution and it's not in our clients' interest," Francois Villeroy de Galhau, head of the bank's French network, told Radio Classique, when asked about a potential split in the activities.

He said the "universal banking model" for example enabled the bank to best serve its small and medium-sized business clients with interest rate or foreign exchange risk protection products only available through the investment bank.

"And anyway, this wouldn't be a solution: I'll remind you that the two bank failures we had in 2008 were Northern Rock in Great Britain, which was just a retail bank, and Lehman Brothers in the United States, which was only an investment bank and so if there had been such a separation that wouldn't have changed anything about the 2008 financial crisis," he said.

France's Socialist Party, which is favourite to win presidential elections next spring, has proposed separating investment and retail banks.

Earlier this month the UK's government-appointed Independent Commission on Banking recommended that the country's banks should fence off their retail operations from their investment banking units as part of a wider reform aimed at preventing the state from having to ever again bail out the banks. .

Meanwhile in the United States regulators are thrashing out the details of the Volcker rule, a ban on banks trading for their own profit in securities, derivatives and certain other financial instruments. (Reporting By Julien Ponthus; Editing by Greg Mahlich)