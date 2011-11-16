* To cut around 6.5 pct of CIB unit staff

* Cuts will target 1,023 jobs abroad and 373 in France

PARIS, Nov 16 BNP Paribas plans to cut 1,396 jobs at its corporate and investment bank (CIB), or around 6.5 percent of the division's staff, France's No. 1 bank said on Wednesday.

The news came a day after smaller rival Societe Generale's warning that "hundreds" of jobs would have to go at the bank as a recession in France next year could not be ruled out, according to a memo from trade unions.

Europe's banks are moving to cut costs and jobs to bolster their balance sheets as the euro zone debt crisis rages. Italy's Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo are cutting 6,150 and 5,000 jobs respectively, while Switzerland's Credit Suisse and UBS are also to axe thousands.

BNP's cuts will target 1,023 jobs abroad and 373 in France, representatives of the CFDT and SNB unions said earlier. They will only impact the CIB division, which like rivals is struggling to cope with the current volatility on financial markets.

" There are no forced departures in France," a BNP spokesman said. "In other countries, it will depend on the laws and rules, which we will respect."

Shares of BNP were up 0.5 percent at 30.14 euros at 1500 GMT, while the STOXX 600 Europe banks index was slightly lower.

Unions reacted angrily to the news of the job cuts, which were presented to staff representatives earlier on Wednesday.

"The CIB staff see this plan as profoundly unjust," said Joel Debeausse, representative of the SNB union. "Today, they're asking them to reduce their business, while their business was considered to be extremely important up until the end of June."

French banks are fighting to restore confidence after a dramatic flare-up of the debt crisis this summer pummelled the sector. They are selling assets and cutting jobs to help plug an estimated capital shortfall of 8.8 billion euros ($11.9 billion) by 2012.

Equity markets and the euro have been hit over the last week as bond market contagion spread to AAA-rated France, whose borrowing costs have ripple effects on French banks.

BNP Chief Executive Baudouin Prot had previously warned there would be job cuts in the "hundreds" as it reported worse-than-expected quarterly results hit by Greek sovereign debt woes.

Meanwhile, at least 500 jobs could go at SocGen, France's second-biggest listed bank, one union source told Reuters on Tuesday, a number which the bank refused to confirm. The bank has also said it will scrap its dividend and slash bonuses this year. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Writing by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb and Hans-Juergen Peters)