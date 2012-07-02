PARIS, June 18 BNP Paribas is
considering relocating some international activities to
deposit-rich markets like Belgium, according to a spokeswoman
for the bank, as BNP and other French banks scramble to fill
funding gaps on their balance sheet.
Banks like BNP and Societe Generale are looking to
better match loans to deposits after the virtual evaporation of
once plentiful short-term funding from credit markets.
By moving assets around its international chessboard, BNP
would likely be able to reduce its own intra-group lending lines
to euro zone troublespots like Italy and Spain, analysts say.
"The move of certain financing activities to Belgium is
among options being considered by BNP Paribas, which is always
looking to optimise its organisation and funding structure," a
BNP spokeswoman said.
BNP has a 20 billion-euro ($25 billion) surplus of deposits
in Belgium, one of its key markets since its rescue of Fortis at
the peak of the financial crisis in 2008.
Another potential market for asset relocations is
Switzerland, where there is a 10 billion-euro surplus, say
analysts briefed by BNP's chief financial officer Lars Machenil.
The CFO mooted moving commodity finance operations into
Switzerland, they said.
Shares in BNP were up 4.8 percent at 31.79 euros at 1303
GMT, when the STOXX 600 Europe banking sector index was
up 1.9 percent.
($1=0.7880 euros)
