PARIS, Sept 21 French bank BNP Paribas does not need to be recapitalised, a spokeswoman for the bank said on Wednesday, reiterating a previous comment by the bank's chairman.

"As Michel Pebereau said yesterday we at present have no need to be recapitalised," she said. "We are coming out of a first half during which we posted one of the highest net profit figures in our history."

Shares in BNP and French rivals Societe Generale and Credit Agricole reversed earlier losses to trade higher on Wednesday, with traders citing market talk that they would raise capital to shore up their balance sheets.

(Reporting By Julien Ponthus; Editing by Christian Plumb)