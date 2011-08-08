MUMBAI Aug 8 BNP Paribas has
appointed Ganeshan Murugaiyan, former head of India investment
banking at UBS , as head of investment banking in
India, as France's top-listed bank looks to grow the business in
Asia's third-largest economy.
Murugaiyan will report to Christian de Charnace, head of
corporate finance for BNP Paribas Asia-Pacific and Jacques
Michel, country head for BNP Paribas India, the bank said on
Monday.
"India is an exciting market with strong cross border
potential and this appointment highlights our commitment to
growing our investment banking presence here while leveraging on
our global reach," Charnace said.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; editing by Malini Menon)