MUMBAI Aug 8 BNP Paribas has appointed Ganeshan Murugaiyan, former head of India investment banking at UBS , as head of investment banking in India, as France's top-listed bank looks to grow the business in Asia's third-largest economy.

Murugaiyan will report to Christian de Charnace, head of corporate finance for BNP Paribas Asia-Pacific and Jacques Michel, country head for BNP Paribas India, the bank said on Monday.

"India is an exciting market with strong cross border potential and this appointment highlights our commitment to growing our investment banking presence here while leveraging on our global reach," Charnace said. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; editing by Malini Menon)