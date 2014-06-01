By Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK, June 1
NEW YORK, June 1 New York state's top banking
regulator, Benjamin Lawsky, is asking BNP Paribas SA
to fire some senior executives as part of a settlement of
allegations that the French bank violated U.S. sanctions, two
sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday.
Lawsky has demanded that more than a dozen employees be
terminated, and one of the sources said that includes people in
the bank's "upper management." The source declined to provide
further details.
The other source said Lawsky is not expected to want the
bank's top two or three executives fired. Some employees have
already been told they will no longer be with the bank, and more
firings were expected, the source said.
The identities of the employees could not be learned. It is
unclear how hard Lawsky plans to push his demand.
BNP Paribas and Lawsky's office declined to comment.
BNP Paribas is also in talks with other U.S. authorities,
including the Justice Department and the Manhattan District
Attorney, to resolve probes into whether it evaded U.S.
sanctions related primarily to Sudan from roughly 2002 through
2009. Authorities have alleged that the bank stripped out
identifying information from wire transfers so they could pass
through the U.S. financial system without raising red flags.
Sources familiar with the negotiations said a settlement
includes the possibility of a fine that could eventually exceed
$10 billion as well as other penalties, including a guilty plea
and possible temporary suspension of the bank's authority to
clear U.S. dollar transactions.
Although the monetary penalty is not yet set, one source
said, negotiations with BNP Paribas were now "north of $8
billion."
Given that figure, the New York State Department of
Financial Services and the Manhattan DA could get $2 billion
each, with the other half going to the Justice Department and
other federal authorities involved in the probes, the source
said. Other federal authorities involved in the case include the
U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan and the U.S. Treasury
Department. The Manhattan DA started the probe around 2008.
A resolution of the investigation is still weeks away, one
of the sources said.
The Justice Department and Manhattan DA declined comment.
The details of settlement talks show how regulators are now
demanding that bank employees be held personally accountable for
their activities.
Lawsky, a former federal prosecutor who has extracted large
penalties from other banks such as Standard Chartered Plc
and Credit Suisse Group AG, has said he is
making personal accountability a focus in his probes.
"If a bank commits a criminal act or if a bank commits
serious regulatory violations, someone within that bank did it.
The corporation is an inanimate thing," Lawsky said last month.
However, he added that several other factors needed to be
analyzed in deciding whether top management should be held
accountable for the activities of their subordinates. He said he
would look at things such as "what they did or what they didn't
do, or what they stuck their head in the sand about, or what
they didn't help remediate.
"I think it has to be a careful analysis, when you're
talking about individuals and their lives and their careers,"
Lawsky said.
One source said some of the very top executives at BNP
Paribas may have been at the bank during the period under
investigation, but they were more junior at the time and in
different business lines.
STICKING POINT
The expected size of the fine - which is 20 percent more
than BNP Paribas' 2013 pretax income - has raised fears the bank
could be forced to raise capital and restrict its dividends. BNP
Paribas' stock is down more than 13 percent since Feb. 13, when
it first took a 1.1 billion euro ($1.5 billion) provision for a
potential sanctions fine as part of a total litigation provision
of 2.7 billion euros.
But the bank also faces other potentially damaging
penalties.
One of the major sticking points in settlement discussions
with Lawsky's office - discussions one of the sources said are
going on almost every day - is over the threat of BNP Paribas
temporarily losing its ability to clear U.S. dollar
transactions.
It's unclear how long such a suspension would last, or what
business lines would be barred, the sources said. But any
suspension could be a devastating blow for BNP Paribas, one
source said. BNP Paribas clears hundreds of billions of dollars
through New York every day, another source said.
"It's a draconian penalty that would have major rippling
effects throughout the economy and the payment system," said
Gilbert Schwartz, a partner at Schwartz & Ballen, a Washington,
D.C. law firm that specializes in banking.
"It's one thing to say, 'you can't have a branch in the
U.S.,'" Schwartz said. "That would be bad enough, but at least
you'd be able to do business worldwide. If you can't have an
account at a bank because you can't dollar clear, you're
effectively out of business."
The bank clears the transactions across its different
businesses, serving customers in trade finance, custodian
accounts, and foreign exchange transactions. It is worried not
only about losing money-making transactions if its
dollar-clearing authority is suspended, but also about losing
those customers altogether, one source said.
While a suspension would hurt BNP Paribas, the bank could
find workarounds through relationships with other banks to
mitigate the effects of any ban, one source said.
Those involved in the discussions are hoping to have more
clarity on the issue by next week, one source said.
(Additional reporting by Aruna Viswanatha and Douwe Miedema in
Washington; Editing by Paritosh Bansal and Nick Zieminski)