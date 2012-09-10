* Eyes expansion in U.S., Asia - CEO interview
PARIS, Sept 10 BNP Paribas, one of the
euro zone's biggest banks, is seeking to expand in Asia and the
United States while reducing its funding exposure to Italy, one
of its core European markets, the French bank's chief executive
told the Financial Times.
The strategy would be in keeping with previous signals by
CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafe, who took the reins in December and has
indicated BNP would look for growth after a period of
retrenchment aimed at bolstering its balance sheet and reducing
its exposure to the debt-laden euro zone.
"For me it is quite obvious that we start with Asia, we
start with a couple of key businesses, one of those businesses
being the fixed-income platform. And U.S. is part of that game,"
Bonnafe was quoted as saying.
Although financial markets have rallied in the wake of
recent European Central Bank promises to boost confidence by
buying sovereign bonds, investors are looking for more long-term
strategic plans from banks like Paris-based BNP, analysts said.
"They are taking a vocal stance but it remains to be seen
whether it has substance," said Christophe Nijdam, Paris-based
analyst at Alphavalue. "The market is waiting for a clear
strategy from the French banks, which have yet to show a lot of
willingness to reveal their business plans."
BNP, which has more than half of its loan exposure in the
euro zone, has joined rivals like Societe Generale and
Credit Agricole in worldwide cutbacks since a flare-up
in the euro zone crisis last year yanked once-cheap market
funding from their grasp.
BNP has also sought to reduce the potential risk of a
break-up of the currency zone by making some units more reliant
on their own funds rather than on the parent's, with one
strategy involving asset reshuffles across markets.
This might see BNP's Italian unit BNL issue its own debt to
fund operations, according to the FT, though it did not
attribute these comments precisely to Bonnafe. A spokeswoman
from BNP declined to comment.
Investors see BNL, which remains funded for 18 billion euros
by BNP's Paris headquarters, as one of the big drags on the
group's shares, the FT wrote.
U.S., ASIA GROWTH
Asia represents 12 percent of BNP's non-retail revenues,
which in turn account for half of the bank's total revenues.
In the United States, BNP aims to expand its fixed income
and wealth management businesses, mainly through its
California-based unit Bank West, according to the paper.
In a June presentation, BNP said it was in "expansion mode"
in the Asia-Pacific region and said it wanted to grow
cross-selling between certain product lines such as corporate
finance and wealth management, without giving any numbers or
details.
The bank has also set its sights on Turkey, north Africa and
the Gulf countries, the FT said, adding that details of BNP's
expansion drive would be announced by the end of the year.
With BNP recently having reached a key capital target six
months ahead of schedule, some analysts said the bank would now
be freer to turn its hand to strategic planning.
"BNP's management, as with other big banks, has a very
long-term view," said a Paris-based analyst. "There are
elections on average every six months in Europe and it's mostly
politics that makes it complex ... We are not like the U.S.
where power is more centralised."