PARIS Feb 21 France's biggest listed bank, BNP Paribas, is in talks to sell its 51 percent stake in real-estate group Klepierre to Norway's sovereign-wealth fund Norges Bank, according to business publication La Lettre de L'Expansion.

BNP, like other rivals across Europe, is shoring up its balance sheet in the face of an economic slowdown and tougher regulation by selling assets and cutting jobs. Klepierre has often been cited by analysts as a possible stake to be sold.

"The chief executive of BNP Paribas is said to be in talks with Norges Bank, which manages the Norwegian government's sovereign wealth fund," La Lettre de L'Expansion said on its website on Tuesday.

Both BNP Paribas and Klepierre declined to comment.

BNP CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafe had said in an interview with Reuters Insider broadcast Feb. 15 that there were "no plans" to sell Klepierre. The real-estate group's management dodged questions on the topic when it reported annual results. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Elena Berton)