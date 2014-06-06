By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK, June 6
NEW YORK, June 6 An Orthodox Jew who was fired
from his position as a managing director at BNP Paribas North
America Inc sued the bank on Friday, saying
he was terminated for his religious beliefs after complaining
about Nazi imagery in a training video.
The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court by
Jean-Marc Orlando, an Orthodox Jew who said he had worked for
the bank for 18 years until he was terminated in May 2012.
Orlando was a managing director in the bank's fixed-income
division in New York, and had previously worked for the bank in
France, the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit alleges that the company eventually fired
Orlando from the New York office in a retaliatory move after he
complained about a training video he and other managers were
shown during a training session in Amsterdam in 2011.
The video, created by BNP employees, was a parody of the
2004 film Downfall, which depicted the final days of Adolf
Hitler's Nazi regime in Germany, the lawsuit said. The film
portrayed the head of BNP competitor Deutsche Bank as Hitler,
the lawsuit said.
In the lawsuit, Orlando described the video as his "worst
nightmare." He said he complained about the video to other
employees and to his supervisors, but that his concerns were
ignored.
Orlando's lawsuit alleges that he was terminated because of
his religious beliefs. He is seeking $40 million in monetary and
punitive damages.
As Orlando continued to complain, he said the bank gave him
an "unusually and suspiciously poor performance evaluation,"
docked his bonus, attempted to transfer him back to France and
ultimately fired him from the New York office in 2012.
A spokeswoman for BNP in New York said she had not seen a
copy of the complaint and that the bank does not comment on
pending litigation. A lawyer for Orlando could not immediately
be reached for further comment.
The case is Orlando v. BNP Paribas North America Inc., U.S.
District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
14-4102.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by David Gregorio)