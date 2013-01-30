PARIS Jan 30 BNP Paribas, France's No. 1 bank, was among the first batch of lenders that earlier this month repaid cheap long-term funds borrowed from the European Central Bank, BNP's chief executive said on Wednesday.

Asked on the sidelines of a French parliamentary hearing on bank reform whether BNP had been part of the first wave of so-called LTRO repayments, Jean-Laurent Bonnafe told Reuters: "Yes, we were." (Reporting by Matthias Blamont)