PARIS, April 11 Luxembourg wants to exit its 34 percent stake in BGL-BNP Paribas, formerly Fortis Luxembourg, Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker said in parliament on Wednesday, according to press reports.

"If BNP Paribas gives us the sum that we consider appropriate, we will sell our shareholding," Les Echos quoted Juncker as saying on its website on Thursday.

Luxembourg took part in the bailout of Fortis Luxembourg in 2008 after the Dutch-Belgian group was broken up. It has a 1.04 percent stake in BNP Paribas, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by David Holmes)