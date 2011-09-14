Sept 14 Moody's Investor Service kept its long-term Aa2 rating of BNP Paribas on review for downgrade on Wednesday after cutting the ratings of peers Credit Agricole SA and Societe Generale SA by one notch, citing their exposure to the Greek economy.

Moody's said BNP's profitability and capital base provides it an adequate cushion to support its Greek, Portuguese and Irish exposures but it would extend its review for downgrade of BNP's long-term debt and deposit ratings.

However, any review is unlikely to lead to a downgrade in the long-term ratings of more than one notch.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Ed Davies)