HONG KONG May 13 BNP Paribas global head of equity sales in Asia Pacific Stephen Carney left the firm on Tuesday, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, in the latest of a string of departures from the bank's stock brokerage team in the region.

Carney declined to comment when reached by mobile telephone.

His exit follows the departures of Kevin Bilsby, Lee McQueen and Timothy Wong, all of whom held senior roles in the bank's Asia cash equity sales division, said the sources. Filings with Hong Kong's securities regulator showed all of them left in the last month.

BNP Paribas has lost seven of nine people in its cash equities team in the last nine months, said one of the sources, who declined to be identified because the matter is not yet public.

"BNP Paribas's cash equity business continues to perform well in Asia-Pacific, reporting solid growth in profits in 2013 and also positive growth in Q1 2014," Lilian Goh, a Hong Kong -based spokeswoman for the firm, said in an emailed response to a Reuters enquiry on the departures.

"We have no comment on individual colleagues' departure," she added. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)