BRUSSELS, July 8 Belgium's finance minister
asked the head of French bank BNP Paribas on Tuesday
for a meeting to discuss the implications of a record $9 billion
fine for violating U.S. sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and Iran.
Belgium has a 10.3 percent stake in BNP Paribas, which
pleaded guilty last week to two criminal charges and agreed to
pay the fine to resolve accusations it violated U.S. sanctions.
The punishment was aimed at sending a clear message to other
financial institutions around the world.
Belgian Finance Minister Koen Geens said he had asked the
chief executive of BNP Paribas, Jean-Laurent Bonnafe, to meet
him soon in Brussels.
"He wants to learn clearly the lessons that management and
all competent bodies draw from what happened, including for
shareholder transparency," a statement on the minister's web
site said.
Geens had sent Bonnafe a letter making clear the concern
caused "by the nature and gravity of the facts", the statement
said.
Geens also called for discretion in public statements about
the future of Belgium's stake in BNP Paribas.
"As already stressed several times, the state does not
intend to remain a shareholder in banks. However, a decision on
the sale of this kind of stake should be taken in a calm
atmosphere by a fully fledged government," the statement said.
Belgium is trying to form a coalition government after
elections in May.
