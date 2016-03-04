LONDON, March 4 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has opened books on a euro denominated subordinated benchmark bond issue, according to a lead.

The long 10-year Tier 2 transaction, which is expected to be rated Baa2/BBB+/A, is being marketed at 240bp area over mid-swaps via sole bookrunner BNP Paribas.

The deal is expected to be priced later on Friday, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Robert Smith.)