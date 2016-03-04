LONDON, March 4 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has launched a 750m October 2026 Tier 2 bond at 227bp over mid-swaps, according to the bank.

That is the tight end of final guidance of plus 230bp area (plus or minus 3bp). The bond began marketing at plus 240bp area on Friday morning.

Investor demand for the trade is in exess of 1.85bn.

The transaction is expected to be rated Baa2/BBB+/A. The deal wil price later on Friday. BNP Paribas is sole bookrunner. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)