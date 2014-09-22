PARIS, Sept 22 BNP Paribas SA's board
will decide on the departure and the successor of its chairman
Baudouin Prot this week, French daily newspaper Le Figaro
reported on Monday.
The report follows weeks of speculation about the departure
of Prot, who was the bank's chief executive at the time of
criminal activities admitted by the group during the U.S.
investigation of sanctions breaching that cost France's biggest
retail lender a record $8.9 billion fine.
A special committee of the board of directors, designed to
work on the succession of the chairman, is to meet on Tuesday in
order to take note of the decision of Prot to leave the bank, Le
Figaro said. The board of directors is to choose the next
chairman on Friday.
BNP Paribas was not immediately available for a comment.
Asked whether the position of his predecessor Prot had been
weakened by the U.S. litigation, BNP Paribas Chief Executive
Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said in early July he would remain in the
role "even if the shock is as hard for him as for the rest of
the group."
Jean Lemierre, an advisor to Bonnafe since 2008, is a
possible candidate to replace Prot, Le Figaro said, citing
several sources. Lemierre previously headed the European Bank
for Reconstruction and Development from 2000 to 2008.
Prot, 59, who was at the helm of the bank from 2003 to 2011,
helped the bank earn a reputation as a risk-adverse monolith
that emerged from the 2008 financial crisis virtually unscathed.
He became the chairman of the board in December 2011 when
Bonnafe was appointed chief executive officer.
